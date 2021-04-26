Roanoke County offers contactless tax payment options

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Roanoke County Release) - The Roanoke County Treasurer’s Office is providing contactless payment options for residents during the 2021 tax season. Residents should begin receiving their tax bills next week.

While the office inside the Roanoke County Administration Center will be open for those who prefer to pay in-person, drop boxes and a library drive-thru have been added to the options for convenience.

Drop boxes are installed for check payments only at these locations:

• Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive, Roanoke, VA, 24018

• Hollins Library, 6624 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA, 24019

• Glenvar Library, 3917 Daugherty Road, Salem, VA, 24153

• Vinton Library, 300 S. Pollard Street, Vinton, VA, 24179 Treasurer’s Satellite Office/Drive-thru at South County Library

• The Treasurer’s Office drive-thru window at South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke, VA, 24018 will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday - Friday, April 26 - June 11.

Roanoke County residents may also pay by check through the U.S. Postal Service or use the online payment options located on the county’s website.

Residents may contact the Treasurer’s Office at (540) 772-2056, or refer to www.roanokecountyva.gov for bill inquiries, information, and requests during tax season.

