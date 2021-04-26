Roanoke to host vaccine clinic for people with disabilities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Roanoke City - Allegheny Health District is teaming up with the Blue Ridge Independent Living Center to host a vaccine clinic with accommodations for people with disabilities.

The clinic will be held Wednesday May 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the BRILC on Williamson Road.

Accommodations will include handicap parking, assistance with transportation costs, an ASL interpreter, and a reader and scribe for people with visual impairment. Additional accommodations, including those for people with heightened sensory sensitivities, can also be made available.

Anyone who is not able to attend this clinic, but still would like accommodations while getting their COVID-19 vaccine can contact the Roanoke City - Allegheny Health District for those services.

