Temperatures on the rise this week

High pressure builds bringing Summer like conditions this week.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and seasonable today
  • Summer heat mid-week
  • Late-week front brings showers and seasonable temperatures

MONDAY

Clear and cool this morning. Skies look to stay sunny through the day with highs in the upper 60s and mid to lower 70s.

Sunny and seasonable conditions return.
Sunny and seasonable conditions return.(WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY - THURSDAY

A ridge of high pressure will slide to our South allow for a big warm up with winds out of the southwest. Highs will climb into the 80s area-wide Tuesday through Thursday. Skies remain mostly clear Tuesday and Wednesday so if you plan on enjoying the heat, stay hydrated and wear the sunblock! Thursday clouds will increase through the day as out next system arrives.

Summer-like temperatures move in next week.
Summer-like temperatures move in next week.(WDBJ Weather)

Any rain chances will hold off until late Thursday with our next front. This front will also bring more seasonable weather by the weekend.

Showers return for the end of the week.
Showers return for the end of the week.(WDBJ Weather)

