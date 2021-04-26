UPDATE: Two people dead following shooting in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE 5:05 p.m. A second person has died following a shooting in Bedford County Monday.

Deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office say James Wright, 76, and Raymond Tyler, 80 were found Monday following a shooting at 1711 Villamont Road in Blue Ridge.

Write was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyler was taken to a hospital in Roanoke where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing. Deputies say they are not looking for any other people in connection with this incident.

---

EARLIER: One person is dead and another has been injured following a shooting incident in Bedford County Monday.

The sheriff’s office said a 911 call was received just before 11 a.m., reporting a man had shot himself on Villamont Road in Blue Ridge. While deputies were on their way, the caller reported two men had been shot.

Deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Out of caution, area schools were put on lockdown at the time, but the sheriff’s office said the lockdown has been lifted and there is no immediate threat to the community.

As of 1 p.m., units were still on scene investigating. No additional information has been released.

One person died and another was sent to a hospital following a shooting incident on Villamont Road in Bedford County. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.