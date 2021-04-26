Advertisement

Video conferencing in court is here to stay

The Roanoke County Sheriff says the county has invested in more monitors, to save more time and resources
A camera used in the video conferencing system inside the county courthouse.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke County - digital court appearances are expected to stick around in the new normal.

The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office began using the technology due to the pandemic, so defendants inside the jail could use a video conferencing program instead of being escorted to the courtroom for pre-trial matters in front of a judge.

Since last year, the county has installed two new video systems in the courthouse and an additional monitor inside the correctional facility

“I think the judges, the court staff, the commonwealth attorney, the clerk’s office have all seen the benefits of applying that technology,” says Sheriff Eric Orange. “I think that’s something we won’t see ourselves depart from anytime soon.”

Meanwhile, the court is still playing catch up on cases, with some continuances being dragged out eight months, compared to the typical 90-120 days.

