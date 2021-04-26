Advertisement

Virginia AG says colleges may impose vaccine requirement

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general says the state’s colleges and universities can require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before being allowed to attend in-person classes and activities.

Attorney General Mark Herring released an advisory opinion Monday in response to a request from Democratic Del. Mark Keam of Fairfax County.

Herring noted that there is no federal law prohibiting Virginia colleges and universities from imposing a vaccine requirement. He also said the boards of visitors of Virginia’s higher education institutions have been granted broad authority by the General Assembly to implement policies and regulations to protect the safety and welfare of students.

Copyright 2021 AP All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from railroad trestle at Riverside Park
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
NASCAR driver from Christiansburg injured after major crash at Talladega
Virginia trooper off force after traffic stop viral video
Courtesy Virginia State Police
Man killed, two-year-old among seriously injured in Richmond Co. crash
It is a war that’s grabbing worldwide attention — and it just keeps getting bigger.
Christiansburg businesses battle it out in friendly sign war that captures world’s attention

Latest News

The president of the European Commission told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will...
Continental Europe could allow US tourists back this summer
The clinic will be held Wednesday May 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Independent...
Roanoke to host vaccine clinic for people with disabilities
The CDC says summer camps can happen this year, but mask-wearing and social distancing should...
CDC issues new COVID-19 guidelines for summer camps
A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 sits on a general practitioner's table during a...
EU launches legal action against vaccine-maker AstraZeneca