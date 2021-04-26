Advertisement

Virginia Tech releases new beer: Fightin’ Hokies Lager

The beer is now being sold at stores around town--- including Kroger.
The beer is now being sold at stores around town--- including Kroger.(Virginia Tech)
By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attention, Virginia Tech alumni, fans and friends. There’s a new beer in town.

It is called Fightin’ Hokies Lager.

The university says it represents the partnership and years of research with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery.

Three Virginia Tech faculty members and the brewery worked together to develop the recipe.

The beer is described by the university as having 5% alcohol by volume. “The Lager is clean, crisp, and refreshing with pleasant aromatics of fresh baked bread, a subtle underlying floral herbal note from the noble hops, and a touch of malt sweetness in the finish.” according to a news release.

The beer is now being sold at stores around town-- including Kroger.

Proceeds will help support research and scholarships.

To learn more about the lager, you can visit Virginia Tech website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from railroad trestle at Riverside Park
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
NASCAR driver from Christiansburg injured after major crash at Talladega
Virginia trooper off force after traffic stop viral video
Courtesy Virginia State Police
Man killed, two-year-old among seriously injured in Richmond Co. crash
It is a war that’s grabbing worldwide attention — and it just keeps getting bigger.
Christiansburg businesses battle it out in friendly sign war that captures world’s attention

Latest News

Bedford County Shooting Investigation
Bedford County Shooting Investigation
Virginia Delegate Hala Ayala (D-51), running for Lt. Governor
Northam, House leaders endorse Ayala for lt. governor
Virginia AG says colleges may impose vaccine requirement
This photo provided by Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office shows Spotsylvania County Sheriff...
Family of Black man shot by deputy seeks release of audio