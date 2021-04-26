Virginia Tech releases new beer: Fightin’ Hokies Lager

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attention, Virginia Tech alumni, fans and friends. There’s a new beer in town.

It is called Fightin’ Hokies Lager.

The university says it represents the partnership and years of research with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery.

Three Virginia Tech faculty members and the brewery worked together to develop the recipe.

The beer is described by the university as having 5% alcohol by volume. “The Lager is clean, crisp, and refreshing with pleasant aromatics of fresh baked bread, a subtle underlying floral herbal note from the noble hops, and a touch of malt sweetness in the finish.” according to a news release.

The beer is now being sold at stores around town-- including Kroger.

Proceeds will help support research and scholarships.

To learn more about the lager, you can visit Virginia Tech website.

