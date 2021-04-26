Virginia Tech releases Fightin’ Hokies Lager

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Fans of Virginia Tech now have a new way to support the institution, and it involves beer. Monday it announced its new Fightin’ Hokies Lager, which will be sold throughout the Commonwealth.

The lager was created through a partnership with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. The Munich-style Helles lager can be purchased in bottles from the brewery’s locations and at various stores and restaurants. Later in the year, it will become available in cans and draft.

Tech described the lager as “clean, crisp and refreshing with pleasant aromatics of fresh baked bread, a subtle underlying floral herbal note from the noble hops, and a touch of malt sweetness in the finish.” The beer is 5% alcohol by volume.

Perhaps the best part is that proceeds from the lager will support research and student scholarships.

Six years in the making, the idea began with trips to Munich, Germany with a VT student exchange collaboration, and according to Tech, has resulted in bringing faculty-led research to market that will provide economic benefits to the Commonwealth and support research, scholarship and university initiatives.

“We were inspired to bring the Helles beer style home to share with the Hokie nation,” said Brian Wiersema, who oversees the pilot processing plant for the Department of Food Science and Technology at Virginia Tech. “Fightin’ Hokies Lager is a highly drinkable, clean, and balanced beer that with each sip makes you want to come back for another. The beer is meant to be enjoyed with friends on any occasion.”

Tech says three of its faculty members collaborated with the brewery in Richmond to finalize the lager’s recipe and packing and to distribute the beer.

Tech is currently working on plans for distributing Fightin’ Hokies Lager to fans who visit the Cassell Coliseum and Lane Stadium beginning in the fall.

The lager’s label includes university trademarks, such as the word Hokies and the vintage Fightin’ Gobbler, along with a Hokie stone motif, which is a locally-sourced limestone from which many campus buildings are made.

