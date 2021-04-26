West End Center for Youth hosts Spring Bling online

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The West End Center for Youth is hosting its annual Spring Bling fundraiser Friday, April 30-May 2.

The event will take place virtually this year, without the typical luncheon at Hotel Roanoke.

The fundraiser will still feature a silent auction and a raffle for a Greg Osterhaus painting valued at $1,500. Organizers are hoping to hit their goal of $20,000 to continue their interactive programs and tutoring over the summer.

The Center, normally providing after-school activities, shifted to full-time hours during the pandemic to provide a place for kids while schools were closed.

“Our kids didn’t get a summer last year because the whole world shut down,” explains Development Director Kiesha Preston. “This is our last major fundraiser before our summer program begins, and with vaccines rolling out and restrictions slowly rolling back, we want this fundraiser to be a success so that we can give our kids the summer that they deserve.”

Kids at the center will also add a special touch to the event this year, participating in a pre-recorded fashion show.

To learn more about Spring Bling, click here.

