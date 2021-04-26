Advertisement

West End Center for Youth hosts Spring Bling online

Programs were extended from just after school to full time tutoring and mentoring since kids...
Programs were extended from just after school to full time tutoring and mentoring since kids were home due to the pandemic.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The West End Center for Youth is hosting its annual Spring Bling fundraiser Friday, April 30-May 2.

The event will take place virtually this year, without the typical luncheon at Hotel Roanoke.

The fundraiser will still feature a silent auction and a raffle for a Greg Osterhaus painting valued at $1,500. Organizers are hoping to hit their goal of $20,000 to continue their interactive programs and tutoring over the summer.

The Center, normally providing after-school activities, shifted to full-time hours during the pandemic to provide a place for kids while schools were closed.

“Our kids didn’t get a summer last year because the whole world shut down,” explains Development Director Kiesha Preston. “This is our last major fundraiser before our summer program begins, and with vaccines rolling out and restrictions slowly rolling back, we want this fundraiser to be a success so that we can give our kids the summer that they deserve.”

Kids at the center will also add a special touch to the event this year, participating in a pre-recorded fashion show.

To learn more about Spring Bling, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from railroad trestle at Riverside Park
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
NASCAR driver from Christiansburg injured after major crash at Talladega
Virginia trooper off force after traffic stop viral video
Courtesy Virginia State Police
Man killed, two-year-old among seriously injured in Richmond Co. crash
It is a war that’s grabbing worldwide attention — and it just keeps getting bigger.
Christiansburg businesses battle it out in friendly sign war that captures world’s attention

Latest News

After Saturday's build, 20 children in the New River Valley will have a bed to sleep in.
Nonprofit builds beds for NRV kids in need
The Red Truck Ministry prepares to distribute food Wednesday.
Lynchburg food ministry gets $25,000 donation as growth continues
He has been working and helping at the school district since he was 13 years old.
Longtime Montgomery Co. Public Schools custodian retires after nearly 50 years
The farmers market says its first off-season was successful.
Bedford Farmers Market calls first off-season markets successful