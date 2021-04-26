Advertisement

Wildlife center takes in rescued duckling

Baby Mallard, rescued from Salem
Baby Mallard, rescued from Salem(Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke took in a baby Mallard duck over the weekend. 

The center was given the duck from Salem, where it was found hanging from a vine 15 feet up in the air suspended over water on the Greenway. A Salem Animal Control Officer climbed the tree and shook it loose while a Salem Police Officer stood below and caught the duck with a net, according to the wildlife center.

Mallards can live up to 10 years and weigh up to 3.5 pounds, according to the wildlife center. Mallards only have one brood per year and on average lay between 7 and 10 eggs.

