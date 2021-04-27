Advertisement

Angels of Assisi unveils new Mobile Veterinary Clinic

The new van is intended to help reach people and pets in rural communities.
The Angels of Assisi received the van thanks to the funds from the Kathy W Coldewey Revocable...
The Angels of Assisi received the van thanks to the funds from the Kathy W Coldewey Revocable Trust.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Angels of Assisi unveiled their new mobile veterinary clinic to help reach people and pets in rural communities

The new fully equipped van will allow the organization to provide consistent, low-cost health care to animals in rural Southwest Virginia and parts of West Virginia.

Director of Communications Dayna Reynolds tells us the plan has been in the works for almost a year.

The Angels of Assisi received the van thanks to the funds from the Kathy W Coldewey Revocable Trust.

Angels of Assisi plans to partner with local animal control agencies in the region as well to help achieve its goals.

”Those low-cost spay and neuter (services), those low-cost sick appointments well appointments, all of that, vaccines, as well as Roanoke itself,” says Reynolds. “We’re going to do more mobile clinics to different communities around Roanoke, so we’re very excited.”

The final touches on the van are expected to be completed soon, and the Angels plan to be on the road in the next few weeks for their first mobile appointment.

