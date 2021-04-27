Advertisement

Biden to seek $80 billion for IRS to target tax evasion

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden reportedly plans to beef up IRS enforcement of higher earners in the U.S.

Sources said he will seek $80 billion to fund a crackdown on tax evasion. The proposal was first reported by The New York Times.

The White House believes enforcing tax violations will add $700 billion in revenue for the government that will help pay for the president’s American Families Plan.

The spending plan would invest hundreds of billions in education, child care, paid leave and more.

The president will release details on his plan Wednesday during his joint address to Congress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person died and another was sent to a hospital following a shooting incident on Villamont...
Two people dead following shooting in Bedford County
Police Presence Roanoke Monday
Two juveniles found shot near Salem Turnpike NW, suspects in custody
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
Lancaster still on ventilator after crash at Talladega
Police officer placed on administrative assignment after accidentally hitting man in Roanoke
4 25 21 100-Mile Yard Sale Preview
100-Mile Yard Sale returns this week

Latest News

Man flown for treatment after Appalachian Trail fall
A UPS driver delivers packages in Philadelphia, Monday, April 26, 2021. A surge in the volume...
UPS stock hits all-time high on soaring demand for delivery
President Joe Biden is set for a prime-time address to Congress on Wednesday to mark his first...
Biden to tout accomplishments, lay out vision in address to Congress
Tuesday Midday Forecast