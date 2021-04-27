Botetourt Co. crash kills Louisiana truck driver

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a Botetourt County crash that left one person dead Monday.

The incident happened around 3:42 p.m. on I-81 southbound, at the 159.5 mile marker.

A tractor trailer was going south when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a ditch and several trees before overturning in the median.

The driver, 38-year-old Thomas Schmidt of Mansfield, Louisiana, was wearing his seatbelt but died at the scene.

