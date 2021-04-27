Central Shenandoah Health District reaches milestone

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District says they have an abundance of vaccine, allowing residents to get the vaccine of their choice by checking what sort is available at clinics when they register for an appointment.

They have vaccinated 76 percent of people 65 and over in the health district.

”Of course, seventy-five percent of the population is out target, and so, with that specific age population, we met that target,” said Laura Lee Wight. “Of course, we’re going to continue to provide vaccines to that age group and make sure we’re prioritizing those who are medically vulnerable.”

A remote town hall meeting is being held Thursday night on the Lexington City Facebook page, when residents are encouraged to submit questions they have about vaccinations.

