Charles Holman convicted of first degree murder for 2019 death

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charles Holman was found guilty of first degree murder at the conclusion of a six-day trial.

The defense rested without presenting any evidence.

Holman was accused of shooting his former girlfriend, Christina Martin, in April of 2019 after chasing her and another woman down a Rockbridge County Road and forcing their car into a ditch.

In closing arguments, Holman’s defense attorney described it as a love story that ended in tragedy rather than a premeditated murder, saying that he was merely trying to talk to Martin rather than kill her.

The jury took about an hour and a half to return guilty verdicts on nearly every charge.

Holman issued a statement through his lawyer, apologizing to the families and the community, and saying that he remains devoted to his religious studies and improving himself, and is focused on getting his manuscripts considered for publishing.

