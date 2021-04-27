Children reel in the fun at Fishing Rodeo

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Children get the chance to reel in some fun at the annual Ernest “Pig” Robertson Fishing Rodeo at Lake Spring Park in Salem.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Salem Kiwanis club hosted the first round of the tournament last weekend.

The tournament will return Saturday with specific time slots for various age groups.

Organizers said they are excited to welcome the young anglers back after COVID canceled last year’s event.

“Everything that we do is for the community. We really wanted to get the community involved. So this was a good way to still space everyone out, they felt safe, they felt comfortable to come out and finish. This weekend is going to be a similar event. It’s going to be good turnout, hopefully the weather holds up for us and we can have the older kids come,” Recreation Program Supervisor Chris Stanger said.

The city will not be hosting the Special Needs or Nursing Home Fishing Days this year because of COVID concerns.

