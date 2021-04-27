Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns after losing one of their longest serving leaders

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg’s Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of a friend, mentor and leader.

Former Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Williams passed away April 24.

Current Fire Chief Billy Hanks has known Williams for more than 40 years and remembers how much of a difference he made.

“I basically owe my whole career him. He got me a first job, got me on the fire department. And I owe my whole career to Jimmy,” he said.

Williams joined the department in 1967, and never left.

“When I turned 21 He crammed an application in my face, you know the volunteer fire department told me to fill it out-- within 30 days I was on the fire department in 39 years later, here I am the chief,” said Hanks.

This department became a family affair. Many say Williams kept everyone laughing and together.

“Our businesses is serious business and when people call things are usually bad, but chief Williams it always recognized that, even with the bad stuff we deal with every day. We still have to have fun,” said Hanks.

Williams was one of their longest serving leaders.

“He was the longest seated, Assistant Fire Chief with the town, with over 30 years as the Assistant Fire Chief in a volunteer capacity,” said Hanks.

Earning him a spot in the Virginia Firefighters Association’s Hall of Fame.

“This fire department meant everything to Jimmy. He was proud to be a member of this fire department he ran calls until he was physically not able to run calls anymore,” said Hanks.

Hanks says they shared many good memories, but one thing he learned from Williams he’ll always carry is about serving his hometown.

“He always cared about the fire department he always wanted to have the fire department, to be an inspiration to the citizens of the town of Christiansburg, and I think Chief Williams leaves a legacy that we need to follow in customer service and taking care of the citizens of Christiansburg,” said Hanks.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at McCoy Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christiansburg Fire Department at:

110 Depot Street, Christiansburg, VA 24073.

