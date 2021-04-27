Democratic candidates for Virginia’s 7th District

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - In the 7th District, Two Democratic candidates are hoping to fill an open seat in the House of Delegates.

Derek Kitts and Tara Orlando are running.

Whomever wins the Democratic primary will be up against Republican Marie March in November.

Republican Nick Rush who has held his seat for about ten years will be moving on.

Leaders say there are many ways you can vote in the primary election.

“We really want to encourage people to get out there and build it’s really super easy in Virginia now and if you have any questions about how to vote, where, and register to vote just call your county registrar,” said Jenni Gallagher the chair of the Montgomery County Democratic Committee.

You can vote early until now until June 5. The Virginia Primary is June 8.

