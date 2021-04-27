Double fatal Bedford County shooting appears to be family-related

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One man shot another, then shot himself in Bedford County Monday, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Both men died.

The investigation indicates James Wright, 76, and his wife were at the home of his brother-in-law, Raymond Tyler, on Villamont Road. They had met to sign family documents. Witnesses said Tyler got upset, shot Wright and turned the weapon on himself.

Wright died at the scene; Tyler died after being taken to a hospital. Investigators say the incident appears to be a family-related dispute and there is no danger to the public.

Out of caution, area schools were put on lockdown briefly.

