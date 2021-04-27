Justifiable force ruled in shooting of man and dog by Lynchburg officer

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg Police officer used appropriate force in February when he shot at a man, wounding him and killing a dog, according to Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance.

Nance was appointed special prosecutor to look into the incident.

Police said they were called shortly after 9 p.m. February 25 to the 100 block of Holcomb Path Road to check on a person’s welfare. A man, Wade LaBossiere, had shut himself inside the home with multiple weapons, according to police, leading to the Crisis Negotiation Team and Tactical Unit responding.

Witnesses indicated he was having a “mental health episode or psychotic break,” according to Nance.

According to police, officers spent several hours speaking with LaBossiere, trying to de-escalate the situation, but he would not allow officers to take him into custody. After determining he did not appear armed, officers tried to take him into custody while he was on a bed. As officers approached him, the man “abruptly moved one hand to a concealed location,” leading an officer to fire a shot at him.

That shot, fired by Officer Vernon Parrish, Jr., injured two of the man’s fingers; the bullet then hit a cell phone and deflected, hitting and killing a dog lying on the man’s lap.

The man still refused to cooperate with commands from officers, according to police, who used a Taser on him, allowing them to take him into custody. He was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The officer was placed on restricted duty, pending the results of the investigation.

Read Nance’s opinion here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.