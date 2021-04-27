Juvenile taken to Roanoke hospital with serious gunshot wound

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Monday.

Officers responded to the area of Melrose Avenue NW and 24th Street NW following reports of a person who had been shot. They determined the shooting happened on Melrose, but no victims or persons of interest were found in the area.

A short time late, the department said officers saw a vehicle in the 300 block of Luck Avenue SW that had been involved in the shooting. A girl was found inside with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial for treatment.

No arrests have been made in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text police at 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.