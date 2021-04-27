Advertisement

Juvenile taken to Roanoke hospital with serious gunshot wound

(AP)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Monday.

Officers responded to the area of Melrose Avenue NW and 24th Street NW following reports of a person who had been shot. They determined the shooting happened on Melrose, but no victims or persons of interest were found in the area.

A short time late, the department said officers saw a vehicle in the 300 block of Luck Avenue SW that had been involved in the shooting. A girl was found inside with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial for treatment.

No arrests have been made in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text police at 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another was sent to a hospital following a shooting incident on Villamont...
Two people dead following shooting in Bedford County
Police Presence Roanoke Monday
Two juveniles found shot near Salem Turnpike NW, suspects in custody
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
Lancaster still on ventilator after crash at Talladega
Police officer placed on administrative assignment after accidentally hitting man in Roanoke
4 25 21 100-Mile Yard Sale Preview
100-Mile Yard Sale returns this week

Latest News

Man flown for treatment after Appalachian Trail fall
Tuesday Midday Forecast
The EF-3 tornado touched down in Glade Spring, VA in Washington county.
10 years since the deadliest tornado outbreak in U.S. history
Halifax Co tornado April 2011
ARCHIVE: Halifax Tornado April 2011
A look back at one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks in U.S. history.
April 2011 Tornado Outbreak