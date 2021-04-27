Lexington’s Evergreen Cemetery gets a face lift

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - You could say it’s loud enough to wake the dead, but the saw cutting cinder blocks is actually at work to help them rest a little more easily.

“There were a lot of improvements being planned for Oak Grove, what is now Oak Grove, but very little at Evergreen,” said Lexington’s Vice Mayor, Marylin Alexander. “And I’m like, whoa, this is not right.”

Oak Gove, the former Stonewall Jackson Cemetery, sits in the center of town, but Evergreen, traditionally the African American cemetery, is tucked into a corner on the edge.

“It’s a little bit hard to stumble by,” said local architect and historian Skip Ravenhorst. “The other cemetery in town, you drive past all the time. This one, you have to be going there to get there.”

“Back in the day,” Alexander said, “this was the outskirts of Lexington.”

But it’s a place filled with history, holding the graves of anybody who was anybody in Lexington’s African American community.

“Probably everybody who had anything to do with Lexington, and lived here and from the black community, either are buried here as a result of living here or have been brought back here,” Alexander explained.

So, to repair some of the ravages of time some sprucing up was in order, starting with a new entrance gate.

“The prior entrance dated from the 1920s, so it kind of served its useful life,” said Jeff Martone, Lexington’s Public Works Director.

And some general TLC

“It’s an ongoing process,” Ravenhorst said, “because Mother Nature never lets up.”

“It is a place to go to just reflect,” said Alexander.

