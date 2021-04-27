Lynchburg officials warn the public about the danger of Riverside Park Train Trestle

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It has been seven years since the last accidental death happened at a Norfolk Southern train trestle, which crosses the James River. On Sunday morning around 8 a.m. there was another death.

“When we received the call we were there within a few minutes, and we were able to locate one person right away who described the situation to first responders and not long after we were able to find the second person,” said Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser.

According to Wormser, the woman who was with the man communicated that the pair’s purpose for being on the trestle was to sight see and take pictures. Wormser says that sightseeing is a common reason for going out on the trestle and has led to several other tragedies.

”I would certainly say over the past ten years we’ve had more than 5 instances of a similar description involving that railroad trestle,” said Wormser.

As of now the identity of the man who died has not been released. Lynchburg Police officers say they will not press charges for trespassing, but want to alert the public to how dangerous being on the trestle at anytime can be.

”We do want to take this opportunity to remind the public that any live railroad tracks are not an area for them to explore, they are all listed as a no trespassing zone,” said Lisa Singleton, a staff lieutenant for the chief’s office.

At this particular trestle, there are only two small signs on the Amherst County side, which is where the man fell.

According to Singleton, changing the signage is not up to LPD.

“That is something we’d have to work with Norfolk Southern on, because they own those tracks, and we can explore that option,” said Singleton.

In addition to accidental deaths over the years, Singleton mentioned there has also been a number of suicides over the years.

WDBJ7 reached out to Norfolk Southern about the incident, and received the following statement:

“On behalf of everyone at Norfolk Southern, we offer our deepest sympathies to the individuals and families affected by the tragic incident yesterday in Lynchburg, Virginia.

It is extremely dangerous to walk within the right-of-way of railroad property, including tracks, bridges, and trestles. It’s important to stay alert around railroad tracks and to expect a train at all times. The only safe and legal place to cross railroad tracks is at designated crossings.”

