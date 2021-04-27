Man flown for treatment after Appalachian Trail fall

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man injured in a fall from the Appalachian Trail Tuesday was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Botetourt County Fire & EMS responded to a call for help at 5:55 a.m. About 30 people from various departments hiked up the Tinker Mountain Cliffs, which took two hours.

Rescue crews said the man was stable when a state police helicopter pilot took him to a hospital.

