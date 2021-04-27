Advertisement

Man flown for treatment after Appalachian Trail fall

A man was flown for treatment April 27 after a fall from the Appalachian Trail in Botetourt County(Botetourt County Fire & EMS)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man injured in a fall from the Appalachian Trail Tuesday was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Botetourt County Fire & EMS responded to a call for help at 5:55 a.m. About 30 people from various departments hiked up the Tinker Mountain Cliffs, which took two hours.

Rescue crews said the man was stable when a state police helicopter pilot took him to a hospital.

