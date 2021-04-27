Advertisement

More than $270,000 worth of drugs discovered in paintings, tablecloths in Kentucky

The tablecloths were headed to a home in Georgia.
CBP
CBP(CBP, file photo)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) - More than $270,000 worth of drugs were discovered inside a package in Louisville, Kentucky, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials said officers were tipped off by the weight of a package that contained three paintings. Officers made a small cut in the paintings and discovered a white powder that was confirmed to be cocaine inside. The cocaine is reportedly valued at more than $200,000.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the paintings were shipped from Aruba and headed to Madrid.

A second shipment arrived from Mexico and contained what appeared to be tablecloths. Officials were once again tipped off by the weight of the package. Border Patrol agents said the tablecloths had been soaked in meth and had a street value of nearly $70,000.

“Our officers and specialists in Louisville consistently showcase their quality training and commitment to the CBP mission,” CBP Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn said in a statement. “They are exceptional at what they do and are part of the best frontline defense in the world.”

