Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Campbell County

(WEAU)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was hit and killed by a train in Campbell County Monday night.

At 8:11 p.m. April 26, Virginia State Police responded to Mt. Athos Road. The pedestrian had been hit on the tracks near the Norfolk-Southern Six Mile Bridge along the James River. She died at the scene.

State police are investigating the incident. No one on the train was hurt.

The woman’s name hasn’t been released.

