Percentage of positive new COVID cases continues drop in Virginia

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 656,034 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, April 27, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,105 from the 654,929 reported Monday, a bigger increase than the 719 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 5,968,441 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from 5,911,691 Monday. 43.2% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 29% are fully vaccinated.

[VDH website allows COVID vaccine registration and scheduling]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

6,977,981 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 5.2% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 5.4% reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there are 10,724 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,706 reported Monday.

1,009 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 974 reported Monday. 54,398 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

