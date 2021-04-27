Advertisement

PLAYRoanoke starts E-Sports League

Along with GGLeagues, the online gaming league comes to the Roanoke Valley beginning on May 25 and 26 for both Rocket League and Fortnite.
(Jacksonville sports and rec E-sports)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Parks and Recreation and PLAYRoanoke are getting ready for their first foray into E-Sports!

Along with GGLeagues, the online gaming league comes to the Roanoke Valley beginning on May 25 and 26 for both Rocket League and Fortnite.

Click here for registration and more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another was sent to a hospital following a shooting incident on Villamont...
Two people dead following shooting in Bedford County
Police Presence Roanoke Monday
Two juveniles found shot near Salem Turnpike NW, suspects in custody
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
Lancaster still on ventilator after crash at Talladega
Police officer placed on administrative assignment after accidentally hitting man in Roanoke
Shooting near 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke
Teen shot Monday in Roanoke dies; 15-year-old faces murder charge

Latest News

Fishing Rodeo
Children reel in the fun at Fishing Rodeo
Salem After Five
Salem After Five returns Friday
Crash causes delays in Roanoke along 220S
Courtesy LPD
Police reopen the investigation into 2017 murder
The Angels of Assisi received the van thanks to the funds from the Kathy W Coldewey Revocable...
Angels of Assisi unveils new Mobile Veterinary Clinic