Police reopen the investigation into 2017 murder

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.
Courtesy LPD
Courtesy LPD(LPD)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are reopening their investigation into the 2017 murder of Jermaine Hawkins.

Officers responded in the early morning hours of August 31 to the 600 block of Rodes Street for a vehicle accident, and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died on October 7, 2017 from his injuries.

