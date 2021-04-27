Pulaski County adopts first responder widow real property tax exemption

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Widows of first responders in Pulaski County will now be exempt from real property taxes if their loved one dies in the line of duty.

The move comes after the legislature employed a statewide referrendum and it passed by public vote. This gave local jurisdictions the option create their own local ordinances to have a tax exemption.

Over a dozen first responders came in support of the cause at Monday’s board of supervisors meeting. The unanimous vote was met with a standing ovation.

“It’s just an awesome gesture by the board for us,” Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell said. “I hope we never need it, but if the need arises it can create a really big difference for those who do need it.”

Real estate tax for the widow’s primary residence and up to one acre of what his or her home rests upon will be exempt.

On Monday, the board also approved the school board’s budget. Teachers and staff will get five percent raises as part of a robust capital improvement plan.

