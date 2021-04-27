RCAHD sees fewer than 200 new COVD-19 cases throughout the last week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of mass vaccination clinics in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health districts will begin decreasing after this week.

According to Dr. Cynthia Morrow, there is not as much demand as there was when the clinics first began. Second dose clinics, however, will continue.

Morrow also says we’re seeing fewer new cases of Covid-19 in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health districts.

“I have good news today that the first time in a long time we’re at fewer than 200 new cases of COVID 19 reported so the cumulative case count is currently 23,255,” said Morrow.

WDBJ7 also asked Morrow Tuesday about the J and J vaccine supply. She does not yet know how many doses will come back to the districts.

