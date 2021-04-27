River Ridge Mall begins work on West End redevelopment

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It started with an excavator Tuesday.

With part of a wall knocked down, a new phase begins at River Ridge Mall. The mall is redeveloping its West End.

“We’ll make way for shopping, dining and entertainment. It’s going to be a lively town center feel that we’re very excited to share with everybody here in Lynchburg,” said Katie Farris, marketing manager.

Farris says Tuesday’s work begins that process.

The former Macy’s location will be significant in the years to come.

“Where we are going to make way for a new facade of the building, a brand new grand entrance to the property, a street, and really this is going to be the restaurant and entertainment hub of the property,” said Farris.

That vision lines up with how they say consumers are changing shopping habits.

They want this area to not just be retail anymore, but a space geared toward other events.

“That’s where, if you can imagine, a beautiful green space, a park for community events such as farmer’s markets, yoga at sunset, bring your dog to the mall - things like that,” said Farris.

Right now, the mall is actively leasing the spaces that will soon open up.

They plan to have all work complete next year.

