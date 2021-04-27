Advertisement

River Ridge Mall begins work on West End redevelopment

Work begins Tuesday for the redevelopment of River Ridge Mall's West End.
Work begins Tuesday for the redevelopment of River Ridge Mall's West End.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It started with an excavator Tuesday.

With part of a wall knocked down, a new phase begins at River Ridge Mall. The mall is redeveloping its West End.

“We’ll make way for shopping, dining and entertainment. It’s going to be a lively town center feel that we’re very excited to share with everybody here in Lynchburg,” said Katie Farris, marketing manager.

Farris says Tuesday’s work begins that process.

The former Macy’s location will be significant in the years to come.

“Where we are going to make way for a new facade of the building, a brand new grand entrance to the property, a street, and really this is going to be the restaurant and entertainment hub of the property,” said Farris.

That vision lines up with how they say consumers are changing shopping habits.

They want this area to not just be retail anymore, but a space geared toward other events.

“That’s where, if you can imagine, a beautiful green space, a park for community events such as farmer’s markets, yoga at sunset, bring your dog to the mall - things like that,” said Farris.

Right now, the mall is actively leasing the spaces that will soon open up.

They plan to have all work complete next year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another was sent to a hospital following a shooting incident on Villamont...
Two people dead following shooting in Bedford County
Police Presence Roanoke Monday
Two juveniles found shot near Salem Turnpike NW, suspects in custody
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
Lancaster still on ventilator after crash at Talladega
Police officer placed on administrative assignment after accidentally hitting man in Roanoke
Shooting near 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke
Teen shot Monday in Roanoke dies; 15-year-old faces murder charge

Latest News

Work is done Tuesday on the upcoming Lakeside Drive bridge.
Virtual meeting on Lakeside Drive bridge project to be held Thursday
Fishing Rodeo
Children reel in the fun at Fishing Rodeo
Salem After Five
Salem After Five returns Friday
Crash causes delays in Roanoke along 220S