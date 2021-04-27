Advertisement

Roanoke woman gets nurse position after receiving several rejections

Ryan Kress can walk short distances, but uses her wheelchair now, full time.
Ryan Kress can walk short distances, but uses her wheelchair now, full time.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are many pictures posted on social media that are celebratory posts. But many of the posts that Ryann Kress makes, are brutally honest posts about her life, as a wheelchair user with a genetic disorder.

A post that Kress made on April 25, which you may have seen on Linked In, starts off talking about rejection.

“Two years of ‘no.’ Two years of nobody wanted to take a chance on me, being seen as a liability, or just being instantly googled, they would find my name, see my wheelchair and say absolutely not,” said Kress.

At 16, Ryann was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. It’s a progressive condition that makes Ryann’s collagen stretchy.

“About two and a half years ago, I began using a wheelchair full time, because my hips knees and ankles are very unstable.”

That’s when Ryann stepped away from her career as a nurse, to work in hospital case management. A job she loved, but wasn’t fulfilled by.

More than ten nursing positions turned her away. She was ready to call it quits.

“Then I said one last ditch effort, I saw the add for mother baby position, and said let me just try,” said Kress.

What Ryann neglected to consider was that her interview with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, was over zoom.

“And I completely forgot that they couldn’t see my wheelchair at all during the interview. It wasn’t until I accepted the job, that I realized they had no idea I was in a wheelchair,” said Kress.

“It wasn’t until the next day that she called me back and said “I just wanted to let you know so you aren’t taken off guard when I roll in, that I’m in a wheelchair,” said Dana Johnson, a senior recruiter for Carilion, who sent Kress’ application to the department that hired her.

”They just kind of shrugged and said, “oh okay so I mean it makes you the perfect height to catch, so I don’t really see an issue there,” laughed Kress.

Of all the issues Ryann has faced in life, being in a wheelchair is not one of them. In 2020, she was crowned Ms. Wheelchair Virginia.

After training for her new position, she’ll start work in the same hospital where she receives treatments, and she’ll keep posting. It’s her way to advocate that it’s ok to get no’s, it’s just not ok to stop trying.

“You know what if I can put myself back together, I’m gonna put someone else back together,” said Kress.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another was sent to a hospital following a shooting incident on Villamont...
Two people dead following shooting in Bedford County
Police Presence Roanoke Monday
Two juveniles found shot near Salem Turnpike NW, suspects in custody
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
Lancaster still on ventilator after crash at Talladega
Police officer placed on administrative assignment after accidentally hitting man in Roanoke
Shooting near 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke
Teen shot Monday in Roanoke dies; 15-year-old faces murder charge

Latest News

Four Republican are vying for the GOP nomination to run for Virginia Attorney General in...
Four Republicans vie for Virginia AG nomination
RCAHD has seen fewer than 200 new Covid-19 cases this week.
RCAHD sees fewer than 200 new COVD-19 cases throughout the last week
Syringes await COVID vaccinations at a clinic.
Central Shenandoah Health District reaches milestone
The sign in front of Lexington's Evergreen Cemetery.
Lexington’s Evergreen Cemetery gets a face lift
Temperatures remain warm ahead of a late-week cool down.
Tuesday, April 27 - Evening Forecacst