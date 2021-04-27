Roanoke woman gets nurse position after receiving several rejections

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are many pictures posted on social media that are celebratory posts. But many of the posts that Ryann Kress makes, are brutally honest posts about her life, as a wheelchair user with a genetic disorder.

A post that Kress made on April 25, which you may have seen on Linked In, starts off talking about rejection.

“Two years of ‘no.’ Two years of nobody wanted to take a chance on me, being seen as a liability, or just being instantly googled, they would find my name, see my wheelchair and say absolutely not,” said Kress.

At 16, Ryann was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. It’s a progressive condition that makes Ryann’s collagen stretchy.

“About two and a half years ago, I began using a wheelchair full time, because my hips knees and ankles are very unstable.”

That’s when Ryann stepped away from her career as a nurse, to work in hospital case management. A job she loved, but wasn’t fulfilled by.

More than ten nursing positions turned her away. She was ready to call it quits.

“Then I said one last ditch effort, I saw the add for mother baby position, and said let me just try,” said Kress.

What Ryann neglected to consider was that her interview with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, was over zoom.

“And I completely forgot that they couldn’t see my wheelchair at all during the interview. It wasn’t until I accepted the job, that I realized they had no idea I was in a wheelchair,” said Kress.

“It wasn’t until the next day that she called me back and said “I just wanted to let you know so you aren’t taken off guard when I roll in, that I’m in a wheelchair,” said Dana Johnson, a senior recruiter for Carilion, who sent Kress’ application to the department that hired her.

”They just kind of shrugged and said, “oh okay so I mean it makes you the perfect height to catch, so I don’t really see an issue there,” laughed Kress.

Of all the issues Ryann has faced in life, being in a wheelchair is not one of them. In 2020, she was crowned Ms. Wheelchair Virginia.

After training for her new position, she’ll start work in the same hospital where she receives treatments, and she’ll keep posting. It’s her way to advocate that it’s ok to get no’s, it’s just not ok to stop trying.

“You know what if I can put myself back together, I’m gonna put someone else back together,” said Kress.

