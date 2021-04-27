Salem After Five returns Friday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Salem is turning up the music Friday night with the return of its annual Salem After Five concert series.

Each week the concert series will feature a different band and food truck and all the proceeds will benefit area charities.

Last year the city moved the event to the Salem Memorial Ballpark, but this year organizers say they’re excited the event is back at the Salem Farmer’s Market.

“Being in the farmer’s market you’re in downtown so other local restaurants and businesses can thrive from that, staying open a little later, drawing in business from people just walking, wanting to get something to eat after the concert or before the concert. So it is really good for the whole community of Salem,” Recreation Program Supervisor Chris Stanger said.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and kids 12-and-under are free.

