Strike at Volvo continues, negotiations resume

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s now been nine days since union workers at the Volvo plant in Dublin went on Strike with no end in sight until an agreement is reached. This is now the third strike of this magnitude with about 2,900 union workers taking turns maintaining the picket line.

UAW Local 2069 is not letting up. They’re waiting to get what they need to start truck production up again.

“I think there’s always an initial burst of energy that an excitement behind these things, but as it drags out it becomes harder and harder to maintain that strike and maintain the picket line because you know, will start hurting financially,” Adam Ryan is an organizer for the New River Workers Power. It’s a local independent working-class group that helps people when they want to know their rights at work.

“They have to be able to cause financial loss to the executives to be able to get them to concede to their demands,” Ryan said. “That’s just how it goes.”

Union leaders say over the past few months they’ve met with company representatives to discuss issues like wage increases, job security, benefits and more--- but have not come to an agreement. Negotiations started up again on Monday.

“The impression I was getting from some of my friends working there is they don’t really expect much to come out of these initial rounds of negotiations, so it is going to drag on for a while,” Ryan said.

Community support for the union keeps pouring in with more than 130 people on board.

“The community stands behind them, the working class families in the river valley I think are in full support behind these workers,” Ryan said.

Strikes of this size only happen about once every decade. Ryan says there’s potential for this to go on for at least a month. Neither Volvo nor the union are commenting on the strike currently.

