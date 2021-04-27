Advertisement

Teen shot Monday in Roanoke dies; 15-year-old faces murder charge

Shooting near 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A boy shot Monday in Roanoke has died, leading police to investigate the incident as a homicide.

Roanoke Police responded around 4:45 p.m. to the 2900 block of Salem Turnpike NW for a report of an incident, when they heard shots and saw two males running, one holding a gun. Officers chased the two on foot, but could not catch them then. Soon after, Roanoke Police were alerted about a person with a gunshot wound in the area of 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW.

Police found two wounded boys there; both were taken to a hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS. One died after being taken to the hospital.

Officers found the other two males at a home in the 600 block of Naho Street NW and took them into custody for questioning. Both are minors.

Detectives have determined all four people involved knew each other. One of the boys, age 15 of Roanoke, was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. His name is not being released at this point. He is being held at Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

The second juvenile was not charged.

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to contact 540-344-8500 or send a text message to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to accurately send). According to Roanoke Police, both ways can stay anonymous.

