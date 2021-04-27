Temperatures soar under mainly sunny conditions

WEATHER HEADLINES

A beautiful Tuesday

Summer heat mid-week

Late-week front brings showers and seasonable temperatures

Clear skies tonight allowed for a great viewing of the Full Pink Supermoon. The “Supermoon” is a full moon (or a new moon) that nearly coincides with perigee—the closest that the Moon comes to the Earth in its elliptic orbit—resulting in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the disk as viewed from Earth. It will appear nearly full again Tuesday evening.

What you THINK the Full Pink Moon will look like VS what it actually looks like. Any hint of color is due to the particles in the atmosphere. The moon, unlike the sun, doesn't produce its own light. It just bounces sunlight off the surface. #supermoon #fullpinkmoon pic.twitter.com/DXvmWb2cxl — Brent Watts WDBJ (@wattsupbrent) April 27, 2021

TUESDAY - THURSDAY

A ridge of high pressure will slide to our South, allowing for a big warm-up with winds out of the southwest. Highs will climb into the 80s area-wide Tuesday through Thursday. Skies remain mostly clear Tuesday with added clouds expected by Wednesday and Thursday. If you’re headed outdoors, stay hydrated and wear the sunblock! The UV Index will be in the High range for the next few days.

Our high temperatures climb into the 80s through the next several days. (WDBJ Weather)

Thursday clouds will increase through the day as out next system arrives bringing a chance of showers late.

FRIDAY

Any rain chances will hold off until late Thursday evening with our next cold front. This front will also bring more seasonable weather by the weekend with highs returning to the 60s and low 70s.

A front will usher in a few showers late Thursday into Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

