Temperatures soar under mainly sunny conditions

High pressure builds bringing summer-like conditions this week.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A beautiful Tuesday
  • Summer heat mid-week
  • Late-week front brings showers and seasonable temperatures

Clear skies tonight allowed for a great viewing of the Full Pink Supermoon. The “Supermoon” is a full moon (or a new moon) that nearly coincides with perigee—the closest that the Moon comes to the Earth in its elliptic orbit—resulting in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the disk as viewed from Earth. It will appear nearly full again Tuesday evening.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY

A ridge of high pressure will slide to our South, allowing for a big warm-up with winds out of the southwest. Highs will climb into the 80s area-wide Tuesday through Thursday. Skies remain mostly clear Tuesday with added clouds expected by Wednesday and Thursday. If you’re headed outdoors, stay hydrated and wear the sunblock! The UV Index will be in the High range for the next few days.

Thursday clouds will increase through the day as out next system arrives bringing a chance of showers late.

FRIDAY

Any rain chances will hold off until late Thursday evening with our next cold front. This front will also bring more seasonable weather by the weekend with highs returning to the 60s and low 70s.

