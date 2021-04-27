The Least of These ministry gets permanent space in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Least of These or TLOT is celebrating ten years of ministry in the Roanoke area. To add to the celebration, TLOT now has it’s first ever permanent space.

Located on Luck Avenue in Roanoke, the spot is big enough to hold the ministry truck.

It also has a meeting room, supply room, showers, and a laundry room for those who need it.

“We needed the washer and dryer anyway for donations things like that so it kind of serves a dual purpose, what better way to serve our unsheltered friends than to offer it to them,” said TLOT director Dawn Sandoval.

According to Sandoval, unsheltered people in Roanoke have not had access to showers since July, due to the pandemic. All CDC guidelines will be followed when the showers are used to protect again COVID-19 spreading.

The Least of These has been able to help house around 200 people since the ministry began. Sandoval says TLOT currently serves around 150 people regularly.

