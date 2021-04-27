Advertisement

The Least of These ministry gets permanent space in downtown Roanoke

TLOT now has a shower for unsheltered people in Roanoke to use, as well as a washer and a dryer.
TLOT now has a shower for unsheltered people in Roanoke to use, as well as a washer and a dryer.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Least of These or TLOT is celebrating ten years of ministry in the Roanoke area. To add to the celebration, TLOT now has it’s first ever permanent space.

Located on Luck Avenue in Roanoke, the spot is big enough to hold the ministry truck.

It also has a meeting room, supply room, showers, and a laundry room for those who need it.

“We needed the washer and dryer anyway for donations things like that so it kind of serves a dual purpose, what better way to serve our unsheltered friends than to offer it to them,” said TLOT director Dawn Sandoval.

According to Sandoval, unsheltered people in Roanoke have not had access to showers since July, due to the pandemic. All CDC guidelines will be followed when the showers are used to protect again COVID-19 spreading.

The Least of These has been able to help house around 200 people since the ministry began. Sandoval says TLOT currently serves around 150 people regularly.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from railroad trestle at Riverside Park
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
NASCAR driver from Christiansburg injured after major crash at Talladega
Virginia trooper off force after traffic stop viral video
One person died and another was sent to a hospital following a shooting incident on Villamont...
UPDATE: Two people dead following shooting in Bedford County
Courtesy Virginia State Police
Man killed, two-year-old among seriously injured in Richmond Co. crash

Latest News

Two Left Injured After Roanoke Shooting Monday Afternoon
Two Left Injured After Roanoke Shooting Monday Afternoon
Police Look Into Death After Train Trestle Case Sunday
Lynchburg officials warn the public about the danger of Riverside Park Train Trestle
Police Presence Roanoke Monday
Two juveniles found shot near Salem Turnpike NW, suspects in custody
Those With Disabilities Receive Vaccine Clinic For COVID-19
Those With Disabilities Receive Vaccine Clinic For COVID-19