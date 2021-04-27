Two juveniles found shot near Salem Turnpike NW, suspects in custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers found two boys with serious injuries near 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW Monday after a shooting involving at least two suspects.

Roanoke Police were responding at around 4:45 p.m. to the 2900 block of Salem Turnpike NW for a report of an incident when they heard shots fired and noticed two male subjects running, one while holding a gun. Officers chased the two on foot, but could not apprehend them at that time. Soon after, Roanoke Police were alerted to a person with a gunshot wound in the area of 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW.

They were then taken to the hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS for treatment.

Officers then found the two male suspects at a home in the 600 block of Naho Street NW and took them both into custody for questioning. Both were identified as minors.

No arrests were made up through this point. Police are working to learn about the events that led up to the shooting.

Salem Turnpike NW is closed between 31st Street NW and 30th Street NW while officers work the case. 30th Street NW is close as well.

Police ask that you avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-344-8500 or send a text message to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to accurately send). According to Roanoke Police, both ways can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.