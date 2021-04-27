Advertisement

Virtual meeting on Lakeside Drive bridge project to be held Thursday

Work is done Tuesday on the upcoming Lakeside Drive bridge.
Work is done Tuesday on the upcoming Lakeside Drive bridge.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - People in Lynchburg can soon hear an update on the Lakeside Drive bridge project.

That virtual meeting will happen Thursday at 6 p.m.

People will get to hear about progress made so far in the mission to remove College Lake Dam.

Information on current construction and the upcoming roundabout will also be shared.

You can learn more and sign up for the meeting here.

