7@four: Local author Sharon Williams

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local author Sharon Williams, author of “Life at 36,000 Feet: Where Faith and Fear Connect,” joined the 7@four show on Tuesday!

Visit Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Friday, April 30 from 9 a.m-5 p.m. or on Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for Sharon’s book signing and grab a copy of the new release.

Those that cannot make the signing can visit Amazon to complete their purchase.

