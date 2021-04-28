Altavista facade program transitioning from loans to grants

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - One Altavista program is making some changes.

The Altavista on Track facade program is converting from loans to grants.

As of now, businesses can get loan funds to help improve the exteriors of their buildings.

The program is transitioning to grants so businesses won’t have to pay back any funds.

“By making it a grant program now, we’re hoping that it’ll really incentivize people to take advantage or it, make repairs, make renovations to their facade and really just make the appearance of downtown nicer,” said George Sandridge, Main Street coordinator.

More information will be available in the coming weeks as details get finalized.

