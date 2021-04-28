Advertisement

Altavista facade program transitioning from loans to grants

Main Street in Altavista Wednesday.
Main Street in Altavista Wednesday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - One Altavista program is making some changes.

The Altavista on Track facade program is converting from loans to grants.

As of now, businesses can get loan funds to help improve the exteriors of their buildings.

The program is transitioning to grants so businesses won’t have to pay back any funds.

“By making it a grant program now, we’re hoping that it’ll really incentivize people to take advantage or it, make repairs, make renovations to their facade and really just make the appearance of downtown nicer,” said George Sandridge, Main Street coordinator.

More information will be available in the coming weeks as details get finalized.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting near 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke
Teen shot Monday in Roanoke dies; 15-year-old faces murder charge
Ryann Kress can walk short distances, but uses her wheelchair now, full time.
Roanoke woman gets nurse position after receiving several rejections
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
Lancaster still on ventilator after crash at Talladega
Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia
Police Presence Roanoke Monday
Two juveniles found shot near Salem Turnpike NW, suspects in custody

Latest News

The Facebook event page for Lexington, Va., virtual town hall event on vaccinations.
Lexington holding virtual town hall on vaccinations
VMI Cadet Bradley Biller posted this picture of the $100 bill another cadet turned into the...
VMI cadet’s post goes viral
A sign against removing the name of Robert E. Lee from Washington and Lee University put up by...
Group says Washington and Lee name change would be a mistake
The Historic Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council is working to restore and preserve three...
Local group launches fundraiser to preserve 18th century buildings
Kids Created Craft & Vendor Show
Kids craft and vendor show to be held in Vinton Saturday