Blue Ridge IRONMAN race in need of hundreds of volunteers

(WDBJ)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge IRONMAN triathlon race is putting out a call for help.

Organizers for this year’s inaugural race say hundreds of volunteers for the fast-approaching race weekend are still needed.

People can sign up for tasks like checking in racers on June 4-5 or handing out water and snacks along the course on race day: June 6.

“You get to do something that involves you in the community and gets you outside.  You get to cheer on the athletes.  They are really in need of the support and cheering on during the race.  It couldn’t happen without volunteers, so it’s extremely important to have them there,” said race volunteer director, Sarah Klemencic.

So far, more than 600 of the available 1,000 volunteer slots have been filled.

If you would like to volunteer, you can attend a sign up event on May 3 at Roanoke’s Starr Hill brewery or click here. If you have questions, you can reach out to Sarah Klemencic at im70.3vbr@ironmanvolunteers.com.

