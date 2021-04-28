Christiansburg Police Dept. reveals new cruiser for Child Abuse Awareness Month

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Police Department has a new cruiser. It is wrapped in decals drawing awareness to child abuse prevention.

The cruiser is not ready for patrol yet but will be once it is fully equipped.

Some of the decals it includes are two hand prints on the hood with the words “STOP CHILD ABUSE.”

The hope of this is to encourage the public to get involved by knowing the signs of child abuse and how to report it.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.