During virtual lesson with young student, teacher sees smoke from fire, raises alarm

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) - A teacher is being applauded for her quick-thinking when a fire broke out on the other end of a virtual session with a first-grade student.

Monday wasn’t a regular school day for 7-year-old Christian Powell Jr., a D.C. Prep student who has been learning online.

“I was reading a book. We were on a break. ... I went to the bathroom. When I came back, there was a fire,” Christian said.

While he was attending class virtually at his grandmother’s house, a fire started in the attic.

His teacher, who was monitoring him, was one of the first to notice the smoke.

“She told me to move my computer so she could see and then she told me to go to a parent,” Christian said.

That teacher also called 911.

“If it wasn’t for the quick action, it would have been worse,” said Lysandra Lawrence, Christian’s grandmother.

It took firefighters roughly 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

Lawrence has expressed her gratitude to the teacher for her role in stopping the fire and preventing further damage to the home that she has lived in since 1997.

“It could have been worse. Life could be gone,” she said. “It was caught in time, so it wouldn’t be a complete damage. And I thank God for that.”

Lawrence and at least eight others are now temporarily staying at a hotel as they work to repair the damage left behind.

Following the fire, the teacher brought over two laptops, clothes and even some food. At this time, she wants to remain anonymous.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

