God’s Storehouse is building a greenhouse to extend their Urban Farm

God’s Storehouse in Danville is adding a greenhouse to expand their Urban Farm program.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Storehouse in Danville is adding a greenhouse to expand their Urban Farm program.

The greenhouse that is being donated by the city’s juvenile detention center will be over 2,000 square feet.

This addition will help the organization produce more food for their giveaways.

“We are getting ready to build it and it is going to be beautiful and what it is going to do is be an educational center year around.” said Stephanie Adkins, Manager of God’s Storehouse Urban Farm.

They hope to have the greenhouse built but the end of May.

