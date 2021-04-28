Grayson Co. middle and high schools to see upgrades and renovations

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Grayson County middle and high schools will be getting a few upgrades this year.

“I’m believing if approved by DOE we will be able to improve the quality of our classrooms and our air quality in our, in our schools. This summer we’re targeting our middle school and our high school which are 50 to 70 years old,” said Kelly Wilmore, the superintendent of Grayson County Public Schools.

Renovating these two buildings has been a long time coming but with another round of funding on the way, the superintendent says now’s the time.

“The first extra money was not a lot of money, we spent that some time ago on, and that was mainly for supplies, because we have spent a fortune this year already on school supplies, especially since we’ve been open the entire year,” Wilmore said.

They hope to get rid of things like asbestos in the floors and ceiling, then improve the air quality in classrooms.

“Heating and cooling to of course improve air quality, with COVID filters, and of course when you remove asbestos, you’ve got to go back and fix all the things that have been torn out, so usually that’s your floors and your ceilings,” said Wilmore.

The schools hope to get renovations done in sections while school is out.

