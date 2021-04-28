Group says Washington and Lee name change would be a mistake

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - When around 300 students staged a walkout in March, they demanded the removal of Robert E. Lee’s name from the institution he once led.

“They don’t understand the concept of branding,” said Neely Young. “They are simply mad about something without necessarily having a solution.”

The protestors explain that it’s a moral question. Celebrating the man who commanded an army in defense of the Confederacy and slavery creates an atmosphere uncomfortable for students of color.

“We want all students, all students to feel comfortable at Washington and Lee and to create an inclusive environment,” Young, a W&L alumnus, said. “But we don’t think you need to throw out the baby with the bathwater.”

He is a co-founder of The Generals Redoubt, which has stepped up their campaign against a name change this week with “Retain the Name” signs appearing around town as they prepare for a decision from the school’s board of trustees.

“We think actually that the number and percentage of individuals who wish to change the name of the university is really quite small,” Young said, “that the overwhelming majority of alumni, parents, and students do not wish to change the name.”

And as for Lee’s history, Young says the protestors are missing the point.

“You know, Lee – we didn’t name this university after him because he was the head of the Confederacy,” he said. “We named the university after him because of the contributions he made to the university and to the community.”

The question, he says, is not the name.

“If students do feel uncomfortable here, we want to address those challenges,” according to Young. “We just don’t think changing the name of the university is the way to go about doing that.”

