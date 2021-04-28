Advertisement

In the aftermath of multiple shootings, Roanoke schools highlight counseling

Officers rushed to the scene of one shooting, at the corner of Salem Turnpike and 30th St NW,...
Officers rushed to the scene of one shooting, at the corner of Salem Turnpike and 30th St NW, Monday afternoon.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One day after multiple shootings involving teenagers in the Star City, Roanoke City Public Schools is reminding students a counselor is always there.

“We want to make sure our students’ needs are being met,” said Assistant Superintendent Haley Poland.

Tuesday, the district says it has reached out to students across multiple platforms, including the district’s online learning software, Canvas. Poland says the goals is making sure students know they can access counseling services whenever they’re needed, both during and after regular school hours.

According to Poland, the district has been providing extra support to teachers and staff as well.

“We’re making sure our teachers know exactly what to do if they were to have an upset student in our classroom,” she said. “We want to make sure we’re supporting our principals, and giving them additional support that they may need, through counselors, social workers or psychologists.”

The District keeps the contact information for counselors and other services on its website. Due to privacy concerns, RCPS can’t confirm if any of the teenagers involved in Monday’s shootings were district students.

