Kids craft and vendor show to be held in Vinton Saturday

Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Those looking for something to do on the weekend can support kids from the Roanoke Valley by attending the Kids Created Craft & Vendor Show in Vinton.

Thirty-five vendors aged 17 and younger will be showcasing their talents by selling their art, crafts, treats and more.

Admission to the event is free and concessions will be available on site. Cash is highly encouraged as most of the vendors have no way of accepting cards.

The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 at the Vinton War Memorial located on Washington Avenue.

